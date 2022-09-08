Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season

Today in B.C.: Talk includes the Seahawks without Russell Wilson, Super Bowl picks

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks embarking on the post-Russell Wilson area, Tom Brady’s off-season intrigue, projected division winners and Super Bowl picks.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

