Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The rain didn’t stop the Aftershock soccer tournament from happening all weekend in Port Hardy.

Torrential rain didn’t stop the annual Aftershock soccer tournament from arriving in Port Hardy on the weekend. Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18, with the youth giving it their all during the last tournament of the season.

