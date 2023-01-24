Annual Mount Cain Cup held during much needed weekend blizzard

Written by Jen Lash

The Annual Cain Cup was held during a welcomed blizzard at Mount Cain on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The dump of new snow did not deter the racers, with over 40 men and women competing to be King and Queen of the Mountain. The course on The Face was a long giant slalom with some tight turns at the top to test any skiers skills. Megan Walter defended her title of Queen of Cain while newcomer Sam Kent emerged to take the crown from defending champ Josh Cunningham. Cunningham has already started training for his comeback next year.

Martin Lewinsky swept the monoski category while Lucas Smith narrowly beat out Rowan Berkey as the fastest on tele skies. Kaila Storring and Jordan Lafant were the fastest snowboarders.

Awards and prizes were handed out in the beer garden with many people taking home some medal for excellence in their age category. Special thanks to all the timers, starters, course setters, and everyone else who helped make this day happen.

