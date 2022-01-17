Toronto Arrows and Canada scrum half Ross Braude spins a pass during Major League Rugby action in Georgia last season. The Arrows take on Los Angeles Giltinis on Feb. 11 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Arrows-Karl Moore)

Toronto Arrows and Canada scrum half Ross Braude spins a pass during Major League Rugby action in Georgia last season. The Arrows take on Los Angeles Giltinis on Feb. 11 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Arrows-Karl Moore)

B.C.’s first ever Major League Rugby Match coming to Vancouver Island

10 Canadian national teamers on Toronto; Arrows play reigning champ L.A. Feb. 11 in Langford

Langford will play host to the province’s first ever Major League Rugby (MLR) game, when the Toronto Arrows play the reigning champions Los Angeles Giltinis at Starlight Stadium next month.

The Feb. 11 game on the West Shore will mark the second time Toronto has played a “home” game outside Ontario. Established in 2018, the Arrows are Canada’s only professional rugby union team, joining 11 U.S.-based teams in MLR. Mayor Stew Young is excited the league chose Langford for the match.

“Attracting games like this is an amazing opportunity for residents and Langford youth to see high-performance athletes without having to leave their community,” he said in a statement.

There’ll be some familiar faces on the pitch for the game. Ten of the current Canadian men’s 15’s national team – based in Langford – play for Toronto, while three play for Los Angeles, which captured the league title in their first season in Major League Rugby.

“British Columbia has a long and storied tradition of rugby across the province, and we know our match with Los Angeles will have an incredible atmosphere in a stadium of passionate fans,” said Mark Winokur, Toronto Arrows chief operating officer and general manager.

Kickoff for the Friday night game is 7:00, Feb. 11 at Starlight Stadium. Tickets range between $20 and $40 and are being sold online through the Arrows’ vendor at bit.ly/32cZWY0.

