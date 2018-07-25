17-year-old MLS All-Star, Alphonso Davies, has been transferred to Germany’s top club, FC Bayern Munich (via @FCBayernEN/Twitter)

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Teenage Vancouver Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies is moving to German soccer giant Bayern Munich for a record-setting transfer fee.

The Whitecaps confirmed the move in a release and said the move could amount to more than US$22 million, the most ever received by an MLS club in the league’s 23-year history.

The previous record was set in 2008 when Spanish club Villarreal spent US$10 million to acquire striker Jozy Altidore from the New York Red Bulls.

The 17-year-old Davies has eight assists and three goals in 20 games with the Whitecaps this season, his third year with the team. The Canadian international has been picked for the MLS all-star game next month.

-With a file from the Canadian Press.

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

