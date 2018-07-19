BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

While the 40th annual BC Summer Games officially begin on Friday morning in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley, the opening ceremonies kicked off the four-day event Thursday evening at Laketown Ranch.

Local dancers, musicians, pipes and drums inspired, delighted and entertained not only the athletes, but the hundreds of parents, coaches, officials and volunteers.

“Our volunteers have been hard at work for months planning all aspects of the opening ceremonies to create lifetime memories,” said Jennifer Woike, President Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

“To make this a truly community event, the opening ceremony is free for everyone to attend – regardless of their involvement with the Games.”

Some of the local amateur performers included:

  • Judy Hogg Dancers
  • Steps Ahead Dance Academy Dancers
  • O’Brien Dancers
  • Carlson Dance Stomp Crew
  • Little Miss C’s (from Carlson School of Dance)
  • Carlos Rush (from Carlson School of Dance)
  • DDT Drumline

Check out some of the other sights and sounds from the Games’ opening ceremonies.

