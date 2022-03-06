Team Wild Card One skip Brad Gushue, right, makes a shot as lead Geoff Walker sweeps while they play Team Quebec at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Wild Card One skip Brad Gushue, right, makes a shot as lead Geoff Walker sweeps while they play Team Quebec at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Beijing bronze medallist Gushue shifts focus to Tim Hortons Brier, opens with win

‘I’m trying to weather the storm in the first four or five games and get a feel and get comfortable’

There were no signs of fatigue Saturday as Brad Gushue’s team continued its whirlwind winter with a 9-3 victory over Quebec’s Michael Fournier at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker opened with a deuce and never trailed in the round-robin opener for both teams at the Enmax Centre.

The St. John’s, N.L.,-based team only spent about a week at home after a long trip back from Beijing, where they won bronze at the Winter Olympics. The players held a two-week training camp in British Columbia before flying to China last month.

Gushue admitted in Beijing that he wasn’t sure whether his team could be in top form at the national playdowns given the mental, physical and emotional toll of competing at the Games.

But the Wild Card One skip, who has won the Brier three times over the last five years, was in full control from the start of the afternoon draw.

“I’m trying to weather the storm in the first four or five games and get a feel and get comfortable,” Gushue said. “I think if we’re able to weather that storm, obviously expectations are going to start increasing and we’ll see what we can do.”

Gushue drew for a pair to open the scoring and Nichols made a triple takeout in the second end to set up a steal. A three-ender in the fifth essentially put the game away.

“The expectations are not as high as what they normally are but we made a lot of shots,” Gushue said.

In other early games, Nova Scotia’s Paul Flemming topped Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 11-5, Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs defeated Wild Card Three’s Jason Gunnlaugson 5-3 and Manitoba’s Mike McEwen dumped B.C.’s Brent Pierce 10-3.

Colton Lott played lead for Manitoba as a replacement for Colin Hodgson, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is nursing a lower-body injury.

“Colton played astounding today,” McEwen said. “He’s well-known for his laser-surgery hitting. But wow, he had great feel today.”

The evening draw features a matchup between Canada’s Brendan Bottcher and New Brunswick’s James Grattan.

It’s the first meeting between New Brunswick vice Darren Moulding and his former teammates since the defending champions cut him from the squad last December.

Competition continues through March 13. The winning rink from the 18-team competition will represent Canada at the April 2-10 world men’s curling championship in Las Vegas.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian team makeup reflects gender gap in Winter Paralympic Games

Just Posted

The Klemtu salmon farm way back in 1989. (Mowi photo)
Mowi furthers investment in Klemtu with new centralized feed station and staff accommodation

NDP MPs say that despite regular Canadians struggling to keep up, the “ultra rich” have made record profits since the pandemic began. (Black Press Media File)
NDP MPs call on Liberals to support Canadians unable to keep up with soaring costs

North Island Gazette file photo
Doctor shortage causes the Port McNeill Hospital to shut down for the weekend

Salmon spawn in the Tahsis River. Photo courtesy Nootka Sound Watershed Society
$904,000 riparian and habitat restoration project nears completion in Nootka Sound