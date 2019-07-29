Bill and Dale’s excellent rotary golf scramble takes over Seven Hills

Click the link to check out some photos from the sporting event.

Bill and Dale’s Excellent FILOMI Days Rotary Golf Blast Scramble took place Friday night at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, kicking off the weekend celebrations in style. Check out some photos from the sporting event below:

 

Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota

