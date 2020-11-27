Broughton Curling Club might end season by mid-December

After starting up the curling season in early November, the Broughton Curling Club is likely going to have shut down by mid-December due to the second wave of COVID-19.
“We started out close to the number [of players] we felt we needed to cover our costs, but with the second wave scare we lost a few bodies,” said president Clint Fiske.
He added the club is currently weighing their options and will see what the turnout continues to look like week by week.
@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter