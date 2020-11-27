Broughton Curling Club might end season by mid-December

The club is weighing the options and will see what the turnout continues to look like week by week.

After starting up the curling season in early November, the Broughton Curling Club is likely going to have shut down by mid-December due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“We started out close to the number [of players] we felt we needed to cover our costs, but with the second wave scare we lost a few bodies,” said president Clint Fiske.

He added the club is currently weighing their options and will see what the turnout continues to look like week by week.

