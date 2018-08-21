The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially.

Call for Nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2018 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Indigenous athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future.

Nominations are open to Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) under 25 years of age who are training and competing in performance sport; display strong leadership qualities; are committed to pursuing higher education; and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play.

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. Eight athletes (four male and four female) within each of the I·SPARC’s six regions will be selected to receive a Regional Award. The 48 regional recipients will automatically serve as nominees for the Provincial Award. 12 athletes (six male and six female) will be selected to receive the Provincial Award in early 2019.

Formal ceremonies to honour Regional Awards Recipients will be held throughout the month of November and the provincial ceremony will be conducted at the next Gathering Our Voices National Aboriginal Youth Conference in Port Alberni, March 2019.

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

The Regional Nomination form can be found at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.com/forms/kimqrrm0rfeu65/.

To find out more about the Premier’s Awards, visit https://isparc.ca/grants-recognition/premiers-awards-for-indigenous-youth-excellence-in-sport/.

About the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC)

I·SPARC is a consortium of the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, the First Nations Health Authority, and Métis Nation BC. As the stewards of BC’s Aboriginal Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity Strategy, I·SPARC works with First Nations, Métis Chartered Communities, Friendship Centres, schools and other sport and physical activity stakeholders to deliver community-based programs designed to promote active lifestyles and support the desire for transformative change in the health and well-being of Indigenous communities, families and individuals across B.C. For more information, please visit: www.isparc.ca.

Previous story
Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Just Posted

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

OrcaFest 2018 – A whale of a good time!

The festival featured events, great food, and booths full of merchandise.

Woodchuckers take silver at Orcafest slo-pitch tournament

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often.

Port Hardy RCMP’s second quarterly report

“There is a big jump from the first quarter to the second quarter”

Port Alice road under threat from wildfire

The fire was first discovered on Aug. 11 and is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size.

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Most Read