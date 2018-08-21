Call for Nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2018 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Indigenous athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future.

Nominations are open to Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) under 25 years of age who are training and competing in performance sport; display strong leadership qualities; are committed to pursuing higher education; and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play.

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. Eight athletes (four male and four female) within each of the I·SPARC’s six regions will be selected to receive a Regional Award. The 48 regional recipients will automatically serve as nominees for the Provincial Award. 12 athletes (six male and six female) will be selected to receive the Provincial Award in early 2019.

Formal ceremonies to honour Regional Awards Recipients will be held throughout the month of November and the provincial ceremony will be conducted at the next Gathering Our Voices National Aboriginal Youth Conference in Port Alberni, March 2019.

Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 28, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

The Regional Nomination form can be found at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.com/forms/kimqrrm0rfeu65/.

To find out more about the Premier’s Awards, visit https://isparc.ca/grants-recognition/premiers-awards-for-indigenous-youth-excellence-in-sport/.

About the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC)

I·SPARC is a consortium of the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, the First Nations Health Authority, and Métis Nation BC. As the stewards of BC’s Aboriginal Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity Strategy, I·SPARC works with First Nations, Métis Chartered Communities, Friendship Centres, schools and other sport and physical activity stakeholders to deliver community-based programs designed to promote active lifestyles and support the desire for transformative change in the health and well-being of Indigenous communities, families and individuals across B.C. For more information, please visit: www.isparc.ca.