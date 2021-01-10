Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

All practices and workouts scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 10) will be cancelled, the team announced just after 10:30 a.m. that morning.

In a social media post, the team said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.”

Details for Monday’s schedule are expected to be announced later on Sunday. The news of the potential exposure comes just one week after B.C. gave its approval for NHL teams to play in the province.

The team is currently still scheduled to start its 56-game season on Wednesday (Jan. 13) with a game against the Edmonton Oilers. Due to concerns over cross-border travel during the pandemic, Canadian teams will play in a 13-team North division.

#CanucksCamp practices and workouts for today are cancelled. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19. Details regarding tomorrow’s schedule will be announced later today. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 10, 2021

