Comox-raised Nolan Wirth joins Pacific FC

Wirth becomes second goalie signed by the new team, first Islander

Goalkeeper Nolan Wirth is the latest addition to the Pacific FC roster. (Photo courtesy of Pacific FC)

Comox-raised goalkeeper Nolan Wirth is the latest addition to Pacific FC’s roster.

“Early on when the Canadian Premier League was just a possibility, I always had it in the back of my mind as my first choice of where to play,” Wirth said in a statement. “Now that the opportunity has presented itself there is no place I’d rather play than Vancouver Island.”

Wirth is the first Islander signed to Pacific FC and has played for Canada’s U20 team and the Phoenix Rising FC in the United Soccer Championship.

Standing more than six feet tall, the 24-year-old has played at top levels on the Island and nationally since a young age.

He returned to Vancouver Island in 2018 to play with Highlanders FC.

Wirth joins a Pacific FC team filling up with familiar faces, including fellow goalkeeper Mark Village.

Wirth is the 12th player signed for the inaugural season, which kicks off April 28 at Westhills Stadium in Langford against the Halifax Wanderers FC.



