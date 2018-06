The Blue Sox had an early lead after three innings, but the Crush responded back with heavy hitting.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Crush defeated Blue Sox in the A-Final of the Father’s Day Classic Slo-Pitch Tournament at Storey’s Beach.

Two teams battled hard all weekend to make it to the A-Final of the Father’s Day Slo-Pitch Classic, but it was the Crush who ended up defeating the Blue Sox in what turned out to be a back and forth affair on a hot afternoon at the Storey’s Beach baseball diamonds.

The Blue Sox had an early lead after three innings, but the Crush responded with some heavy hitting after that and pulled off the comeback, winning 16-11.

