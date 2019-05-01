Jason Botchford, sports writer based out of Vancouver, died at the age of 48. (@1040Patcast/Twitter)

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

His tremendous passion for the game of hockey, respected professionalism and ability to reach Vancouver Canucks’ fans are some of Jason Botchford’s qualities being remembered by the hockey world since word of his death on Wednesday.

Botchford died of apparent heart failure this weekend.

News of his sudden death spread quickly Wednesday, following a statement release by his family which includes his wife, Kathryn, and three children.

Fans, hockey players and colleagues took to social media to share their well wishes for Botchford’s family while reflecting on his successful career as a sports writer and the mark he leaves behind in the National Hockey League.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto Argonauts poised to kick off 2019 CFL draft with first overall pick
Next story
VIDEO: The best of Jason Botchford

Just Posted

North Island College fine art students celebrated at year-end exhibition

Week-long show at Comox Valley campus opens May 4

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Holberg

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

North Island College campus adopts First Nations name

Port Hardy regional campus will now be known as Mix̱alakwila

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

Local Indigenous youth travel to annual Gathering our Voices workshop

GOV is an Indigenous youth leadership training program.

VIDEO: The best of Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

More than 400 shelters in Canada took part in that three-year study

Motorcyclist dies following head-on collision in Bowser

Police say driver of other vehicle being investigated for impaired driving

‘Keep our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Most Read