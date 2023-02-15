A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements

Audit launched after reports that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit

An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge called for the audit in June after several media outlets reported that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit.

She requested the investigation to ensure that public funds had only been used to support amateur hockey.

A summary of the audit made several conclusions, including that funds disbursed by the federal government to Hockey Canada have been used for the intended purpose.

It also found that Hockey Canada had an adequate internal control framework and a budgeting process in place.

Some improvements were suggested, such as aligning the financial coding to the contribution agreements funded categories, reviewing the salaries recorded, and documenting financial processes.

RELATED: Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

Federal Politicshockey

Previous story
Roughriders sign veteran quarterback Harris on busy opening day of CFL free agency

Just Posted

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)
NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A group of scientists is calling out flaws of the DFO’s latest report on sea lice and wild salmon in an open letter to Federal Minister Joyce Murray. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Scientists slam DFO report regarding salmon farms, sea lice

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
B.C. Greens join Port Hardy doc in call for B.C. to address health care workplace issues