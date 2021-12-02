Former Vancouver Island player invited to Canada’s World Juniors hockey camp

A former Alberni Valley Bulldogs player could be suiting up for Team Canada at the next World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Hockey Canada released its World Juniors selection camp roster on Dec. 1, and Ryan Tverberg is one of the 21 forwards invited to camp.

Tverberg was only on the Bulldogs roster for a short time, suiting up for seven exhibition games during the BCHL’s extended preseason in late 2020. He picked up one goal and four assists in that time.

READ MORE: New guys get game winner for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Tverberg is currently playing with the University of Connecticut Huskies, where he has nine goals and 16 points. He was a seventh round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 draft.

Team Canada’s selection camp starts Dec. 9 in Calgary, and the team’s final roster will be announced five days later.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL