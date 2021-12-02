Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Former Vancouver Island player invited to Canada’s World Juniors hockey camp

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Ryan Tverberg one of 21 forwards invited to Team Canada’s selection camp

A former Alberni Valley Bulldogs player could be suiting up for Team Canada at the next World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Hockey Canada released its World Juniors selection camp roster on Dec. 1, and Ryan Tverberg is one of the 21 forwards invited to camp.

Tverberg was only on the Bulldogs roster for a short time, suiting up for seven exhibition games during the BCHL’s extended preseason in late 2020. He picked up one goal and four assists in that time.

READ MORE: New guys get game winner for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Tverberg is currently playing with the University of Connecticut Huskies, where he has nine goals and 16 points. He was a seventh round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 draft.

Team Canada’s selection camp starts Dec. 9 in Calgary, and the team’s final roster will be announced five days later.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
J.T. Miller’s 3-point night leads Canucks to 6-2 win over Senators in Ottawa
Next story
10th annual hamper fund game takes over the Chilton Arena

Just Posted

(Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
10th annual hamper fund game takes over the Chilton Arena

Anti-fish farm activists enter the open house to protest. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: First Nations land dispute breaks out at open house for proposed fish farm site

Slash chips loaded by Atli Chip LP for delivery to a mill. Courtesy Atli Chip LP.
More forestry wood waste reaching chipping plants, reducing emissions

Marina Hargrave is the lead in Port Hardy/North Island for The Campbell River Shoebox Project. (Submitted photo)
North Island Shoebox donation deadline is approaching quickly