Francesco Molinari has won the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian. He shot an 8-under 276.

The 35-year-old’s first PGA Tour victory came at the Quicken Loans National earlier this month.

The Canadian Press

