Galchenyuk nets shootout winner as Wild edge Canucks 4-3

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, looks on during a stoppage in play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal and the shootout winner as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday.

Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored in regulation for Minnesota and Mats Zuccarello had two assists. Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots.

J.T. Miller scored twice in the third period and Jay Beagle had the other Vancouver goal, while Quinn Hughes recorded two assists. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

The single point moved the Canucks (32-22-6) into a tie with the Calgary Flames for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Wild (28-24-7) moved to 1-1-0 since Dean Evason took over the head coaching duties from Bruce Boudreau last Friday. Minnesota is five points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild opened the scoring just 63 seconds into the game, when Fiala collected his 15th goal of the year on Minnesota’s only shot in the first 11 minutes of the game.

Dubnyk was busy at the other end of the ice in his first start in four games. He squeezed a Miller shot from a breakaway between his pads and denied Antoine Roussel on a close-in attempt from the slot as the Canucks outshot the Wild 10-5 in the first period.

Hear from Coach Green after the #Canucks fall to the Wild at @RogersArena. https://t.co/bw6jZHxgYO — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 20, 2020

Vancouver evened the score early in the second when Hughes threaded a goalmouth pass through to Beagle for his second goal of the year and first in 42 games.

The Wild retook the lead with 6:57 left to go in the second, when a Kunin redirection trickled between Markstrom’s pads and into the net.

The Canucks came out strong to start the third. After Miller hit the post on an early 2-on-1, he was rewarded with his career-high 23rd goal of the season when he deflected a point shot from Tyler Toffoli past Dubnyk. Toffoli’s assist was his first point as a Canuck after being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade on Monday.

Miller put the Canucks ahead just over three minutes later with his second of the night, a blast from the left circle after a sharp pass from Troy Stecher.

Galchenyuk tied the game with under five minutes left, with his first point since being traded to the Wild on Feb. 10. He scooped a wraparound off Vancouver defenceman Troy Stecher and past Markstrom.

Galchenyuk beat Markstrom for the winner after Bo Horvat was denied on the other end in the fifth round of the shootout.

NOTES: Speed-skating gold medallist Christine Nesbitt was part of a group of Canadian athletes from the 2010 Winter Olympics on hand at Rogers Arena to help commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Vancouver games. … Actor Emilio Estevez was also in the house. He’s in Vancouver filming the new ‘Mighty Ducks’ TV series … Tanner Pearson’s dog Emma was named the winner of the Canucks inaugural Top Dog race in the second intermission, beating out five other teammates’ canine companions.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

