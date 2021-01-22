Half-blind photographer will help new Island baseball team look picture-perfect

Angela Waldick is the new team photographer for the Nanaimo NightOwls. (Nanaimo NightOwls photo)

A photographer who is half blind will be tasked with helping to document the Nanaimo NightOwls’ historic inaugural season.

The West Coast League baseball team announced this week that Nanaimo’s Angela Waldick has been named official team photographer.

Waldick, who lost sight in her right eye in an accident five years ago, has a small business called Nightengales Photography and her story is “inspiring,” said Jim Swanson, NightOwls GM, on the team’s website.

“[She is] someone who overcomes all obstacles,” he said. “Angela knows the community, she has an impressive and varied portfolio, and she more than deserves this opportunity. Angela will be an important part of the fabric of this team.”

The NightOwls say their research hasn’t uncovered any other instances of legally blind team photographers.

Waldick will photograph both community events and game action for the NightOwls.

“This is a major step for me and my business, and I’m excited to join the NightOwls – and my kids are even more excited,” said Waldick on the team’s website. “This is a major addition to Nanaimo summers, and I get to take the pictures at such an historic stadium, and in the community. Those who know me know it doesn’t get any better than this.”

