SUBMITTED PHOTOS Highland dancers at various events, including a fundraising effort at Save On Foods.

Highland dancers nominated for workshop in Seattle

“Hundreds of kids from all over North America attend”

A handful of North Island Highland dancers made the cut, and they will be going to the Scottish Dance Teachers’ Alliance (SDTA) Scholarship and Workshop opportunity in Seattle this October.

Dancers nominated this year are Emily Walker, Paige Greer, Madison Grenier, Talia Child, Mayumi Hinatsu and Paisley Barolet.

Highland dance teacher Teresa Engel noted it’s pretty tough to actually get nominated for the workshop, explaining the process begins when the examiner (usually from Scotland) comes “once a year to examine the level of the kids’ dancing — she nominates the students that have achieved a high grade in their theory test as well as their dancing.”

The students that are nominated then go on to the scholarships which are held in different parts of North America.

“Hundreds of kids from all over North America attend,” said Engel. “They then have to test their skills in four different categories — theory, choreography, a masters’ class, and a dance Tribute to JL McKenzie. Only the top six in each category will receive a prize, and the overall winner of all four. It’s quite a feat just to get nominated!”

So far to date the dancers have raised funds to attend the scholarship/workshop trip thanks to a Save On Foods BBQ and a raffle that was drawn on June 29.

Highland dance parent Sandy Grenier noted the dancers are “very appreciative for the support that the dancers have already received from local businesses; MOWI, Port Hardy Bulldozing, Wilderness Seaplanes, the Port Hardy Rotary Club, Sea Wolf Adventures, Lil Amigo’s Daycare and Hardy Buoys Smoked Fish.”

Madison Grenier, one of the dancers who was nominated for the workshop, said she feels great about the recognition because “all of my hard work as a dancer throughout the years has paid off. It’s a great feeling.”

She added her favourite thing about dance is “probably the friendships that I’ve made with my dance partners. All of the relationships that I’ve made in my association have been bonded through dance. They really are unbreakable. It is also rewarding knowing how to do so many different steps in all of the dances I’ve been taught over the years. Each year as I get older I’m taught more challenging steps and new dances.”

Keep following the Gazette for more on the Highland dancers and their upcoming trip to Seattle.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Stoppage-time heartbreak: Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Sounders
Next story
Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

Just Posted

North Island’s Canada Day schedules have arrived

Looking for Canada Day schedules in the North Island? Well look no further, we’ve got you covered!

Youngster fundraises for Port Hardy Animal Shelter

“I’m just so proud of her, she likes to think of the animals”

Zeballos wildfire depicted in series of artworks marked by grieving and dark humour

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Highland dancers nominated for workshop in Seattle

“Hundreds of kids from all over North America attend”

North Island Rising: The ‘busy excuse’ has penetrated our psyche so deeply

“Telling people how time-starved your life has become, is a way of bragging about one’s importance”

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Most Read