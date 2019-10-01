Jackson and Harris finish third at MOMAR

The pair finished the sport course (30km) in four hours and five minutes.

Kyle Jackson (Port McNeill) and Scott Harris (Port Hardy) finished the Mind Over Mountain Adventure Race in Cumberland this past weekend. They finished the sport course (30km) in four hours and five minutes, coming in 3rd place in the open men’s pair division.

ABOUT MOMAR

The Atmosphere Mind Over Mountain Adventure Race (MOMAR) is an incredible weekend experience that will test your mental and physical limits in the wilds of the West Coast terrain. Teams must navigate their way through a series of checkpoints on either the 30km Sport course or 50km Enduro course. This race requires teams to paddle, mountain bike and trek their way through a challenging course with only the aid of a map.

