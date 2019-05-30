TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Dawn Briscoe competes in the hot saw event during the 2018 Logger Sports event in Port McNeill.

Logger Sports celebrates 10th anniversary at Port McNeill waterfront on Saturday

The show will feature contenders from all across the country who will be trying their best to win.

Logger Sports will be returning to Port McNeill for its 10th anniversary on June 1.

The 10th Annual Port McNeill Logger Sports Association Show will be taking place once again at the Port McNeill waterfront, starting at 11:00 a.m.

This local event has grown over the years in both size and reputation and will be showcasing various mens and ladies events (with different kinds of skill levels) like the stock saw, single buck, springboard, underhand chop, Grand Prairie accuracy cut, axe throw, Jill & Jill, Jack & Jill, double buck, unlimited hot saw, and the hot saw (140cc, 100cc).

These exciting events will feature contenders from all across the country who are heading to Port McNeill to try their best to win.

For more information about the 2018 Port McNeill Logger Sports event, look for information at www.vancouverislandnorth.ca or see their Facebook page!

