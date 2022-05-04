Logger Sports returns to the North Island on June 4 in Port McNeill

With a thunder of chainsaws and a roar from the crowd, Logger Sports will be returning to the North Island on Saturday, June 4 in Port McNeill.

The Port McNeill Logger Sports Society will be hosting its 11th show, after a two-year pause during the pandemic. The 2022 show which will feature a strong blend of local and national competitors in events such as the axe throw, stock saw and the springboard event.

A favourite part of this logger sports competition is the inclusion of a ‘novice’ category of participants.

“We have many talented North Island loggers who have all these skillsets, but many of them have not competed professionally,” explains Logger Sports organizer Gord Glover. “This is a great venue for these hardworking men and women to showcase their abilities and compete in the spirit of good sportsmanship. It is great to see how the crowd responds to our friends and neighbours.”

High-profile local competitors will include the talented Ally Briscoe and Thomas Symons.

“It has been so rewarding to see the impact and growth of our sport locally since we began back in 2010,” says Director Nick Russell.

Russell is quick to point out the success of competitors like Briscoe and Symons – both of whom were introduced to the sport as teenagers when they volunteered at early events. As a young adult, Briscoe has set the Canadian record for Stihl Ladies Single Buck and stock saw and has won the ladies all-around in Port McNeill twice.

Thomas has quickly elevated to the highest ranks of the sport and is currently competing in Europe as a Canadian representative in the Stihl World Timbersports championships.

“We are so proud of the hard work that these young North Islanders have put into this sport, and it is great to see them gain recognition on national and international stages,” stated Russell.

Roger Briscoe – another key organizer of the event – was quick to recognize the strong support from the public and business community of the North Island.

“It has been so positive to hear from people who are excited about logger sports continuing in our community – they are so excited that we are back,” he said.

Roger also related that the amount of corporate sponsorship from our local business community has been outstanding – in recognition of logger sports having such a strong tradition in our region.

“We could not put on a show, without such strong local support.”

Highlighting the show this year will be four Canadian Championship events. The Canadian Loggers’ Sports Association had designated this show as the host site for the 2022 championships for the Open Stock Saw, Ladies Axe Throw, Novice Spring Board, and Jack and Jill Double Buck. This is a fantastic opportunity for North Islanders to come out and cheer for our local favourites who will be competing for these national championship honours.

Spectators are very welcome to watch the event on Saturday, June 4 at the show grounds on the Port McNeill waterfront. The main event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

