From left to right, skip Brendan Neff, Kevin May, Andrew Veldhuis, and Trevor McClung stop for a photo after winning the Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel A-Final. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

May Rink dominates Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel A-Final

“we’ve been having lots of drinks and having lots of fun on the ice”

After going up 7-0 over four ends against the Groening Rink, May Rink skip Brendan Neff attributed his Campbell River team’s quick and dominant win to “really wanting to go drink beer.”

And that was how the A-Final of the Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Hugh Fraser Men’s Open Bonspiel quietly came to an end on Sunday, March 1.

Club president Adam Ireton said the bonspiel was “Really good, we had 16 teams play this year, which is a little bit smaller than before as we only had seven teams from down island, but we had good local support and the prize table was really fantastic and lots of fun both nights at the bar.”

He noted the club didn’t spend any dollars on the prize table. “It was all locally donated, basically every business in Port Hardy donated something — it was up to 9,000 dollars in donations.”

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club Manager Sharon Schraud was in charge of the concession and the dinner for the bonspiel, with Ireton stating her steak dinner in particular was, “fantastic.”

When asked how he played this weekend, Ireton laughed and said “not very much and not very well,” noting he actually had Sunday off to relax and catch some curling ends.

Neff stated the weekend was “obviously good if you’re in the A-Final, we’ve been having lots of drinks and having lots of fun on the ice.”

This was the May Rink’s third time playing up here, with Kevin May noting Port Hardy tournaments are “always the best” because “the hospitality is amazing.”

As for how the curling club has been running this season, Ireton stated it’s been “busy this year for sure, we’ve had a really big bump in mixed curling and we turn off the plant on Friday to get ready for some spring and summer weather.”

Full men’s bonspiel results were not available as of press time.

