TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The North Island Bantam Eagles defeated the Victoria Racquet Club 9-0 on Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

North Island Bantam Eagles shutout Victoria Racquet Club in Port McNeill

The Eagles improved their league play record to 6-0.

The North Island Bantam Eagles continued their unbeaten streak this season, dominating the Tier 2 Victoria Racquet Club Kings last Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The Eagles came out aggressive, dominating the puck possession for the majority of the first period, but were unable to find the back of the net until Tye Morash scored with 2:16 left on the clock to go up 1-0.

The Eagles would regroup in the second period and add to their lead from there. Kai Verbrugge (x2), Tyler Roper, Morash (x2), Mannie Browne, and Cole Klughart all found the back of the net, making it 8-0 going into the third period.

The third was a bit quieter with only Klughart scoring at 17:05, as the Eagles eased up on the Kings and skated away with a 9-0 shutout victory.

The Eagles improved their league play record to 6-0, and are now 19-1-2 on the season. Their next home game is Dec. 9 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy at 1:15 p.m. against the Oceanside Generals.

 

