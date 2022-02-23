U18 Tier 3 BC Championship logo

North Island Eagles games scheduled for U18 BC Championship tournament in March

There will only be nine teams coming to play instead of the original 10 announced

New game dates have been announced for the Tier 3 U18 BC Championship rep hockey tournament in Port Hardy later this March.

The U18 North Island Eagles are scheduled to play in the following games:

March 19 at 10:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m.;

March 20 at 7:00 p.m.;

March 21 at 7:30p.m.; and

March 22 will see the semi-finals in the morning (8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.) and the bronze medal game at 5:00 p.m., followed by the gold medal game later on at 8 p.m.

As well, tournament coordinator Cyndy Grant noted there will only be nine teams coming to play instead of the original 10 that were previously announced.

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

