North Island minor hockey returns to the ice for practices

Minor hockey teams are back on the ice for practices in the North Island region.

After a rough end to the 2020 year where only the Port Hardy minor hockey club was able to hold practices due to the pandemic, Port Hardy Minor Hockey president Nicki Ranger was proud to announce the Hawks will be resuming a regular practice schedule as of Jan. 4.

“All COVID-19 and arena guidelines remain in place,” confirmed Ranger. “At this time, we remain under Phase 2 restrictions for league play until Jan. 8, 2021 when further announcements will be made about future game play.”

As for the North Island’s rep minor hockey team the North Island Eagles, executive member Tanya Spafford noted on social media that regular practice times officially start Jan. 5.

“Remind your players of the COVID rules at each arena and remember that masks are mandatory everywhere but on the ice,” added Spafford.

The Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) has said previously if everything goes to plan, teams could potentially be playing games again in the near future.

“If we are permitted to return to Phase 3 on Jan. 8 the earliest possible date that we could resume play would be the weekend of Jan. 16-17,” stated VIAHA president Jim Humphrey.

