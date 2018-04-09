TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Youth soccer has arrived on the North Island! Matches were held all day on Sunday, April 9 in Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Alert Bay.

North Island youth soccer opening weekend

Check out our photo gallery below!

 

SANDY GRENIER PHOTO

