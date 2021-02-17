Parksville woman joins 90-year-old dad in golf’s hole-in-one club

Parksville’s Joy McWhirter celebrates her first hole-in-one at Brigadoon Golf Course on Feb. 6, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Joy McWhirter has joined her father in golf’s exclusive hole-in-one club.

McWhirter scored an ace on Feb. 6 while golfing with her two sisters at the Brigadoon Golf Course in Parksville. She became the second member of her family to achieve the rare milestone. Her father, Robert McWhirter, 90, recorded an ace years ago at the Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club.

Joy McWhirter said her hole-in-one came on the 131-yard par-3 hole at Brigadoon.

“It was a short par-3 and we could see the flag,” said McWhirter, who plays at Brigadoon regularly with her siblings. “I used my 5-iron and the ball just bounced into the hole and disappeared. My two sisters and I just looked at each other and we just burst out laughing. That was unreal. It didn’t feel like it actually happened until we got up there and pulled out the ball out the hole.”

It was Joy’s first hole-in-one, and she was pleased to make it a family feat.

“It’s a father-and-daughter hole-in-one,” said McWhirter, who has been golfing for 35 years. “I still can’t believe it. Not everybody hits a hole-in-one. You can golf all your life and not get one. But we have two in the family.”

