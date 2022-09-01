Alycia Butterworth, right, and her training partner Regan Yee. (Mark Janzen photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island’s Alycia Butterworth discusses her chase of an Olympic medal

PQBeat: Steeplechase runner now has eyes on Paris Games in 2024

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, Black Press Media podcast producer Peter McCully talks with Parksville’s Alycia Butterworth, a Canadian Olympic steeplechase runner. Discussion includes her participation in other sports as a youngster, the need for a refurbished track at Ballenas Secondary, what it felt like to represent Canada on the Olympic stage and more.

