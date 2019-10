Port Hardy got out to an early 2-0 lead and then kept building on it all game.

House league hockey took over the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill on Saturday, with Port Hardy going to battle against Port McNeill in an exciting, fast paced bantam age matchup. Port Hardy got out to an early 2-0 lead and then kept building on it all game, winning 8-4 after three hard fought periods of play.

