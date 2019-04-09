Port McNeill Minor Hockey hands out 2018-2019 awards

Port McNeill Minor Hockey gave out its 2018-2019 awards on April 3.

Results fromt the award’s banquet are as follows:

Margaret Muzsik Award (Sportsmanlike/Dedicated to Hockey) – Lindsey Clark;

Anne and Marc Dumonceaux Volunteer of the Year Award – Andrew Ashford;

Craig Dmetrichuk Diamond Stick Award (Many years dedicated to helping PMMHC) – Nate Rutherford;

Coach of the Year – Simon Johnson;

Player of the year (Leadership & Citizenship) – Reece Lloyd;

Corey Hamilton Memorial Award (Peewee-Midget Player Dedicated and Love of the game) – Stephen Alfred; and

Tristan Jones Memorial Award (Initiation-Atom Player Dedicated and Love of the game) – Kovien Hope.

Esso Medallions:

Most Improved – Koen Webber (initiation), Noah Crouse (novice), Kovien Hope/Stephen Bennett (atom/peewee), Darryl Stauffer (bantam), and Drayson Marshall (midget).

Most Dedicated – Gaige Miller (initiation), Caleb Lansdowne (novice), Jaidyn Hall/Morgan McGraw (atom/peewee), Sebastian Jolliffe (bantam), and Owain Jewell (midget).

Most Sportsmanlike – Parker Henkel (initiation), Jakob Pashley (novice), Shayla Mardell/Sophia Hope (atom/peewee), and Dyea Johnson (bantam).

Trophy Sportsmanlike/Overall Player – Taylor Saunders (initiation), Silas Aman (novice), Bryce Cote (atom/peewee), and Owen Johnson (bantam).

– Gazette staff

