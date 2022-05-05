Port McNeill Minor Hockey’s AGM aims to help grow the sport locally

The AGM is being held May 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

Port McNeill Minor Hockey (PMMH) has an Annual General Meeting coming up, and it’s an important one.

“We’re hosting a community barbecue that everybody is invited to,” says Larry Brady, PMMH vice president, who noted they will be holding their AGM afterwards “where we are accepting nominations to fill each role on the excecutive committee and we’ll also be handing out the player awards as well that night.”

The AGM barbecue will feature activities for kids, including road hockey held outside, weather permitting. If it rains, the kids will be able to play inside the arena.

Brady noted they are accepting nominations for all positions on the executive, including president, vice president, directors, tournament coordinators, head coaches, treasurer, registrar, and also equipment manager.

“We do have some people who will be returning to the executive, however, we still want to have nominations that will be put to a vote to ensure fairness,” he confirmed. “Being a part of the executive is generally a few hours per month, but it does depend on the role and what’s going on.”

Brady said they are hoping the AGM will help recruit more youth to join the house league this upcoming season.

“We had 52 registered players last season, which was a historical low,” he said. “We want to see hockey return to what it was in the past and hopefully make it better for the future.”

Brady added he understands that there are certain obstacles such as finances that unfortunately stop kids from being able to play the game, and he said PMMH has programs in place that can help families “cover the cost to get them involved with the sport again.”

As for benefits of playing in the house league, Brady said it’s a “great opportunity to develop as a player before you get to a higher level” and that above all else, “it’s all about making sure there’s hockey in town and that the kids can still play.”

