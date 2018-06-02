Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Cristian Techera scored his fourth goal in two games and Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Friday night.

Colorado (2-8-2) has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home, tying the team record for both such streaks.

Vancouver (4-5-5) snapped a five-game winless skid, including a franchise-record four consecutive draws.

“It’s always nice to win, we’ve been drawing too many games, points we’ve thrown away, really,” Vancouver coach Carl Robinson said. “The league’s very tight, you can go on a winning run or a losing run or a drawing run at any stage. But you’ve got to make the key differences that gain you points.”

Techera, who had his first career hat trick on Saturday, opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Reyna, at the top of the box, tapped it to Techera on the right side. He clutched as defender Tommy Smith slid by and ripped a left-footer just inside the near post.

Reyna first-timed a half-volley off Smith into the net to double the advantage in the 39th. Alphonso Davies’ cross deflected off two defenders to Reyna for the finish from near the spot.

Colorado’s Edgar Castillo blasted a rising left-footer from well outside the area to make it 2-1 in the 41st minute.

“A very entertaining match end to end, probably a little bit too open for both manager’s like,” Robinson said. “Lots of chances, obviously three goals, lots of blocks, lots of missed chances.

“A very tough game but we’re obviously delighted in there. The guys in my locker room put a lot of effort in and if you put the work in you get the rewards.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

Just Posted

Group fundraises for Port McNeill beautification

Port McNeill Beautification Banner Project is now fully funded

When parents kill

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

B.C. First Nations tell activists to stay away this summer

Salmon farms “have taken care of our environment while providing our people with good jobs.”

TimberWest is once again hosting the First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program

TimberWest has extended the deadline from Friday May 25 to Friday June 8.

$75,000 BC/49 lotto win in the North Island

You may be the big winner check your tickets!

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Revitalizing indigenous language at heart of Island symposium

About 100 people from across Vancouver Island attended the event in Nanaimo this week

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Port McNeill in Focus: Local government needs to value and capitalize on community input, not ignore it

Council are the ones who make the decisions and control the purse strings.

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Most Read