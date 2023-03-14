Larissa Franklin won a bronze medal in women’s softball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team Canada. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Larissa Franklin won a bronze medal in women’s softball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team Canada. (Larissa Franklin/Special to The News)

Softball Canada 2023 Women’s National Team features overwhelming number of B.C. athletes

11 of the 22 athletes named to the roster hail from B.C.

Softball Canada has released its 2023 Women’s National Team lineup, which includes a large number of athletes from all over B.C.

One of the returning B.C. athletes is Larissa Franklin, who has been competing on the national team for a decade now.

Most recently, Franklin helped Team Canada put up a dominating performance at the WBSC Americas Pan American Championship, earning them a silver medal and a spot in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in July.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team advance to world cup group stage

In total, 22 athletes were named to the Women’s National Team athlete pool for the upcoming season, with exactly half of them coming from B.C.

• Ruby Anderson (Victoria, B.C.)

• Lauren Benson (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Dorval (Surrey, B.C.)

• Emma Entzminger (Victoria, B.C.)

• Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Sara Groenewegen (Langley, B.C.)

• Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.)

• Kianna Jones (Surrey, B.C.)

• Madelyn McKinnon (Surrey, B.C.)

• Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.)

• Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford, B.C.)

One of the team’s assistant coaches also hails from B.C., with Port Coquitlam’s Jenn Salling being named to the coaching staff for the 2023 season, working alongside head coach Kaleigh Rafter.

All of these athletes will be eligible to compete at any games and events in the new season, which will the Canada Cup, WBSC World Cup Group Stage, and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordLangleyMaple RidgePro sportsSoftballSurrey

Previous story
FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game program

Just Posted

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation

The last high school wrestling practice of the season was held on Wednesday, March 8, at the Port Hardy Secondary School gymnasium where year-end awards were given out. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Students earn trophies to end 2022-2023 high school wrestling season

Port McNeill mayor and council. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council supports skatepark project, but doesn’t set aside funds in the budget

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Pop-up banner image