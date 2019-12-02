Tri-Port Peewee Wild win third game of the season against Cowichan Valley Capitals

Up next, the Wild have a two-game series on road Dec. 7-8.

It’s been quite the hot start to the season for the Tri-Port Peewee Wild.

After medalling down island in a tournament and two big wins on the road, the Wild had their first two-game series at home on the weekend against the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The first game on Saturday was an exhibition, and the Wild ended up losing a close one 2-1 after three periods (the Wild actually scored the game tying goal late in the third, but the refs erred on the side of caution and whistled the play down due to an injured Capitals player).

The rematch on Sunday was a bit of a different story, as this time the Wild got out to an early lead thanks to captain Adysen Verbrugge getting the feed from Jaidyn Hall on a two on one and firing it home at 9:34.

The Wild continued to score from there as Verbrugge again found the back of the net, this time off a breakaway at 18:00 of the third period (assist on the play went to Shayla Mardell).

The Capitals’ Karlee Poznecov managed to get one past the Wild’s goaltender Sydney Greer at 5:10, assisted by Lydia Candace Steen, but that was all she wrote as the Wild managed to hang on for the 2-1 win.

Up next, the Wild have a two-game series on road Dec. 7-8.

