It was quite the finish to the regular season.

The U13 North Island Eagles won the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Tier 4 league banner with a blowout 14-4 victory over the Victoria Racquet Club on home ice in Port McNeill.

The Eagles then finished the regular season with another win to bring their record to 8-1-1, with 93 goals for and only 35 goals against.

Congrats, Eagles!

