Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014 when Calgary downed Hamilton

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

RELATED: Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

CFLFootball

Previous story
Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

Just Posted

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Overnight emergency room closures continue to occur at the Port Hardy Hospital

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Ehattesaht member Lyle Billy at the new facility. Photo courtesy BCUOMA
Used oil recycling now available for Ehattesaht, Zeballos

James Wamiss-Nelson, Linden Harrison, and Karl Baraceros stop for a photo after Monday’s practice. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
2022-2023 wrestling season starts up on the Port Hardy Secondary School mats