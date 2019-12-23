Canada’s Teal Harle soared to his second world cup medal in as many weeks, earning bronze in Atlanta, Ga. on Dec. 21. Harle was runner-up in the Men’s Freeskiing Big Air competition during the 2019 FIS Big Air World Cup held at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Campbell River’s Teal Harle is “happy and excited” after winning his second world cup medal in as many weeks.

Harle soared to a bronze medal at the Freestyle Visa Big Air World Cup in Atlanta, Ga. on Dec. 21.

The 23-year-old missed the grab on his first switch double cork 1800. On his second jump, he got the mute grab and a score of 95 points.

Harle earned 185 points overall. He was just 1.5 points away from France’s Antoine Adelisse (186.50) in second. U.S.A’s Alexander Hall (187.50) won gold.

The event was held at SunTrust Park, home of the MLB’s Atlanta Braves. A 15-storey steel scaffold jump with 800 tons of snow served as the site of the world cup.

With his second medal in two weeks, Harle also sits third in the big air world cup overall points race.

This was Harle’s fifth career world cup medal. He earned silver last weekend at the site of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The upcoming winter games will be the first time freestyle skiing big air is included.

The next world cup isn’t until the new year. Harle said he’s looking forward to some family time and “soul skiing” over the holidays.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Teal Harle wins world cup silver

RELATED: Campbell River’s Teal Harle finishes fifth in Olympic Men’s Slopestyle skiing

