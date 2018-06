A sneak peek at Golf Canada’s new programs, athletes and facilities in the West Shore

Naomi Ko plays a round of golf at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort Golf Resort. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Canada’s best golfers are at Bear Mountain.

Golf Canada hosted the Team Canada Media Day in B.C. for the first time ever, showing off the National Golf Team program, it’s athletes and a sneak peek at some of their facilities.

Locals Nolan Thoroughgood and Naomi Ko, were among Golf Canada’s amateur team who have benefited from working with Canada’s top coaches and golfers since February.

