Action shots from the Jan. 19 game between the North Island Peewee Eagles and the Comox Valley Chiefs. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

VIDEO: Comox Valley Chiefs smash North Island Eagles, clinch Peewee Tier 3 league banner

The Eagles got off to a slow start in the first period while the Chiefs were skating hard.

It was a heartbreaking end to the regular season for the North Island Peewee Eagles.

The Eagles (7-2-2 record) squared off on Sunday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill against their Tier 3 division rival, the Comox Valley Chiefs (6-3-2 record), in the final game of the regular season to see who would earn the league banner.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they got off to a slow start in the first period and the Chiefs were skating hard.

The Chiefs ended up scoring three straight goals in the first thanks to Dylan Matthews and Grady Watt (x2), assists going to Shayne McGuigan and Westin Churchill.

Captain Rylan Krawietz would finally get things going for the Eagles by putting the puck in the net at 1:22 off a weird shot from the corner, assist on the play going to Tanner Livingston, and that’s how the score would stay until the second period.

The Chiefs came out of the intermission fired up and Carson Smith immediately fired the puck past Eagles’ goaltender Matt Mercer at 19:04, assisted by Churchill and Max Duncan, to make it 4-1.

The Eagles tried to return fire, but couldn’t get control of the puck, and the Chiefs continued to hammer them mercilessly in the offensive zone, with Matthews and Walker Smith scoring goals at 13:46 and 13:07 (assists going to McGuigan, Jack Rae and Colton Howell) to blow the game wide open before the start of the third period.

Down 6-1, the Eagles knew they had to respond. Defencewoman Maddy Jorgenson flipped the puck towards the net from the blue line and Kyle Rushton tipped it in past the Chiefs’ goaltender Elliott Horner at 18:11.

Rushton would then fire the puck home on a fast break at 14:34, assisted again by Jorgenson, but that was all she wrote for the Eagles offensively.

Smith would go on to convert for the Chiefs at 8:20 to give them a commanding 7-3 lead, and that’s how the game ended.

All told, the Eagles finished the regular season with a very strong 7-3-2 record, with 58 goals for and 46 goals against.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl
Next story
North Island Bantam Eagles ice Clippers, clinch Tier 2 league banner

Just Posted

North Island Bantam Eagles ice Clippers, clinch Tier 2 league banner

“We will enjoy the moment for now, but… it’s back to work on Tuesday”

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: North Island beauty

“don’t forget to look up and observe the beauty of the whole North Island”

LETTER: Miles put on the car causes North Island driver to reflect

“Up here in Port McNeill we are so blessed with nature’s tranquillity all around us”

Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast

The first farms to be removed were those in closest to the Ahta and Viner Rivers.

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

VIDEO: Comox Valley Chiefs smash North Island Eagles, clinch Peewee Tier 3 league banner

The Eagles got off to a slow start in the first period while the Chiefs were skating hard.

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Most Read