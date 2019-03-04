TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Tri-Port Peewee Wild tied the Campbell River Hurricanes 2-2 in Port Hardy on March 3.

VIDEO: Tri-Port Peewee Wild tie Campbell River Hurricanes in last game of the season

This game showed the Wild they can beat the Hurricanes in playoffs if they go for it.

The Tri-Port Peewee Wild continue to impress and grow as the end of their season has finally arrived.

The Wild played one last league game against the Campbell River Hurricanes on Sunday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, and the girls proved to themselves they were able to hang with a team that had beaten them all season long.

The action started off quick in the first period, with the Hurricanes getting on the scoreboard at 6:21 thanks to a goal from Aubrey Brown.

The Hurricanes kept attacking in the second period, and it was Brown who scored again 8:25 to give her team a 2-0 lead.

The Wild knew they were down but not out, and in the third they came storming back.

Emma Clair fired a big shot on net and Adysen Verbrugge knocked home the rebound just two minutes into the period, and then Clair scored off a scramble in front of the net to tie the game up with less than nine minutes left.

As time started to wind down, both teams were looking for the go-ahead goal, but both goaltenders stood their ground and it ended in 2-2 tie. With playoffs coming up around the corner, this game definitely showed the Wild that they can beat the Hurricanes if they go for it.

The Wild finished their 2018-2019 Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association season with a 3-8-1 record with 44 goals for and 63 goals against.

 

