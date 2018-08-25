Whitecaps rally to rattle Earthquakes 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.
Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.
Kei Kamara for the lead…….
SCORES!#SJvVAN | #VWFC pic.twitter.com/RxHaYlpXdc
— Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) August 26, 2018
Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.
Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.
RELATED: Whitecaps star shares love of the game in Nanaimo
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS