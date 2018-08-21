Woodchuckers take silver at Orcafest slo-pitch tournament

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Just Us Leaguers defeated the hometown Woodchuckers 18-13 in the A-Final of the annual OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament on Sunday afternoon in Port McNeill.

OrcaFest’s annual slo-pitch tournament went off without a hitch, with roughly 20 teams competing all weekend to see who would bring home the coveted A-Final trophy.

By late Sunday afternoon, it was the hometown Woodchuckers who had collected enough wins to face off against Just Us Leaguers (from Comox/Campbell River) in the A-Final at Centennial Park in Port McNeill.

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often, using up all of their allowed homeruns (the rules state you can only hit so many homeruns a game).

Just Us Leaguers started to pull away early on with some strong hitting and forced double plays out on the field.

Just Us Leaguers continued to build on their lead every inning before finishing off the hometown Woodchuckers 18-13, claiming the OrcaFest trophy in grand style.