TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Just Us Leaguers defeated the hometown Woodchuckers 18-13 in the A-Final of the annual OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament on Sunday afternoon in Port McNeill.

Woodchuckers take silver at Orcafest slo-pitch tournament

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often.

OrcaFest’s annual slo-pitch tournament went off without a hitch, with roughly 20 teams competing all weekend to see who would bring home the coveted A-Final trophy.

By late Sunday afternoon, it was the hometown Woodchuckers who had collected enough wins to face off against Just Us Leaguers (from Comox/Campbell River) in the A-Final at Centennial Park in Port McNeill.

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often, using up all of their allowed homeruns (the rules state you can only hit so many homeruns a game).

Just Us Leaguers started to pull away early on with some strong hitting and forced double plays out on the field.

Just Us Leaguers continued to build on their lead every inning before finishing off the hometown Woodchuckers 18-13, claiming the OrcaFest trophy in grand style.

 

Previous story
B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Just Posted

Woodchuckers take silver at Orcafest slo-pitch tournament

The game turned out to be a real homerun fest, with both teams going yard early and often.

Port Hardy RCMP’s second quarterly report

“There is a big jump from the first quarter to the second quarter”

Port Alice road under threat from wildfire

The fire was first discovered on Aug. 11 and is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Port Renfrew overcomes economic stagnation to become B.C. tourism mecca

Big Read: Small Island town reborn

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Conservation officers are fed up with people not listening to the province-wide fire ban

B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

A Penticton woman is hoping an orange ribbon campaign will catch on throughout B.C.

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

Most Read