In the recreation haven of Port Alice, fresh and saltwater activities abound on the shores of the Neroutsos Inlet.

Natural attractions include Beaver and O’Connor lakes and the 1,512-hectare Marble River Provincial Park.

Victoria Lake and Alice Lake are popular for swimming, boating and fishing, and paddlers can visit both with just a short portage between.

