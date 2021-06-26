Summer ferry service to Bella Coola to start June 19

The Northern Sea Wolf has begun its summer service from Bella Coola.

BC Ferries will provide several round trips per week between Port Hardy and Bella Coola and one round trip per week to Bella Bella.

Nuxalk Nation Councillor and emergency operations director Iris Siwallace confirmed Nuxalk leadership has taken extra precautions to protect the community from COVID-19 and has extended their local state of emergency until July 1.

“We want to wait until everyone gets their second vaccine,” she says , noting all who want a vaccine have received it, and most elders and vulnerable people in the community have had their second vaccine.

Siwallace noted the nation is following provincial guidelines regarding opening up, and will be asking visitors to avoid coming into their community as they travel through the region.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall further recommends that anyone planning to travel this summer to remote communities check with the communities to make sure they are welcome.

“We are optimistic for a good tourist season,” Marshall says.

