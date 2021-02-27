VIDEO: New Mt. Cain ski documentary eye-candy for powder lovers

Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens climb for their powder on Mount Cain. Matchstick Productions image.

A freeskiing documentary set at Vancouver Island’s Mount Cain is making waves online.

Frozen in Time, the 15-minute film, shot over 10 days last winter, premiered at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival in December and has almost a half-million views already.

Featuring three freeskiing masters — Eric Hjorliefson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens — glamorous shots of the pristine mountain, and interviews with volunteers, the mini documentary is an homage to pure love of skiing.

Uncomfortable t-bars and primitive parking lot accommodations are a worthy price for the awesome powder.

The film is indulgent, delving into nothing deeper than a few feet of glorious powder. But if you’re missing Mount Cain, need a reminder of why to go, or just want to see some rad skiing, this is a must-watch film.

Mount Cain is open this winter, but the hostel is closed and the lodge is limited for social distancing.

An earlier documentary called Folklore was going to tell the mountain’s long history, but stalled in the editing phase.

The production team collected archival footage and new tape from 2018, but wasn’t able to raise enough money to pay a film editor.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

