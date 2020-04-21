A pedestrian and cyclist pass a closed business with a mural that says ‘Stay Apart’ on the boarded up windows, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Nearly half of British Columbians don’t expect life to return to normal until at least fall, a poll from Research Co. suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday (April 21) found that 44 per cent of people in B.C. don’t expect pre-coronavirus conditions till at least mid-September. That figure was the latest option presented in the poll, and British Columbians were the second-most skeptical of an early return, with just Atlantic provinces out ahead at 51 per cent for a fall return, and all Canadians at 38 per cent.

As of Tuesday morning, Canada had more than 38,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,831 deaths. Quebec was home to more than half of both cases and deaths, with Ontario accounting for one-third and B.C. with 1,699 deaths and 86 deaths.

COVID-19 in Canada
Infogram

Only six per cent of British Columbians thought life would go back to normal by mid-May, while between 10-15 per cent of Canadians believed life would return to normal for each month of the summer (June, July and August).

The results are similar to predictions being made by B.C. health officials, who’ve said any gatherings that take place over the summer months would likely have to stay under 50 people and remain physically distanced. Henry said truly normal life would not resume until a vaccine emerged but that some restrictions could be loosened in May.

The poll found 73 per cent of British Columbians would either definitely or probably take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, compared 13 per cent who would probably or definitely not take it. Another 13 per cent said they were unsure.

According to Research Co., results are based on an online poll held from April 13-15 among 1,000 Canadians. The pollster said the data was statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region, and the margin of error is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

READ MORE: B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

READ MORE: Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

READ MORE: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Just Posted

A message from Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg

‘I can’t say enough about our professional volunteers that left it all on the fire ground’

New COVID-19 supports for businesses, local governments

The Province is taking significant new steps to support B.C. businesses

VIDEO: Massive industrial fire burns down Rock Pro building in Port Hardy

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

LETTER: COVID-19 a wake up call for humanity

‘Missing in the COVID-19 conversation is how the virus was able to mutate and transfer to sapiens’

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

MP Rachel Blaney happy with federal funding revisions for small busineses

Blaney provides latest updates on Canadian Emergency Businesses Action, COVID-19 and more

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Most Read