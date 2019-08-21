The majority of British Columbians want an opt-out system for organ donation. (BC Transplant)

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Nearly two-thirds of British Columbians want the organ donor system to be opt-out instead of opt-in, a new poll from Research Co. suggests.

Wednesday’s poll found that B.C. residents had the highest support for the opt-out system in the country, with 66 per cent compared to 63 per cent nationwide.

Across Canada, 25 per cent of the 1,000 people surveyed said they probably or definitely opposed the opt-out system, which is used in countries like Spain, Croatia and Belgium.

In Canada, Nova Scotia has an opt-out system.

The poll suggests that NDP voters are the most supportive of an opt-out system at 71 per cent, with Liberal supporters at 69 per cent and Conservative voters at at 60 per cent.

The lowest support for an opt-out system was in Ontario with 57 per cent and the Atlantic provinces with 59 per cent.

ALSO READ: 3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

Just Posted

Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River

James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats

Forest fire 1.5 km from Sara Lake listed as out of control

While the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

Port Hardy casting call

This is a paid gig $400 per person for the day.

62.5 pounder caught off north of Port Hardy

“It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish”

20th annual OrcaFest takes over Port McNeill

Check out the North Island Gazette’s OrcaFest photo gallery!

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Qualicum Beach school and difficult to remove

Most Read