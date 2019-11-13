(Electric Tobacconist/Flickr)

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

Just under three-quarters of British Columbians support temporary ban on vaping products, a Research Co. poll released Wednesday suggests.

The poll found that 49 per cent of B.C. residents said strongly agree with temporary ban due to the pulmonary illnesses associated with e-cigarettes, while another 24 per cent moderately agree. Health Canada said there are three probable cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., the most in any one province in the country. There are seven confirmed and probable cases nationwide.

The poll also suggests that 76 per cent of British Columbians believe vaping should be banned everywhere where smoking cigarettes is banned, and 83 per cent believe they should display nicotine warnings.

If you vape, you might be out of luck on the dating scene with 54 per cent of British Columbians saying they would not consider dating a person who uses e-cigarettes.

Just over half of the province’s residents believed that flavoured vaping products should be banned.

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

